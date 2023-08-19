BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EXCLUSIVE: Ecuador Dystopia-Mexico Beats USA–CHECKMATE!
NJT Report
NJT Report
34 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
58 views • August 19, 2023

 EXCLUSIVE: Ecuador Dystopia-Mexico Beats USA–CHECKMATE !
00:00 Intro - ECUADOR Expat Assistance.
03:20 *IMPORTANT REMINDER* why we MUST tell it like it is!
07:17 What's going on in Ecuador?
09:54 Crime (Guayaquil) *Ecuador*
10:49 Murder Rates in Ecuador Tripled.--Dystopia!!
13:49 Public Schools (60's and 70's) taught 'centralization of power is communism.'
15:25 Don't be fooled by the propaganda. 16:04 Mexico's AMLO President does it again!
17:34 If President Trump...

Moving to Ecuador? Need assistance while in Ecuador? We recommend Jack Abercrombie also known as Journeyman Jack. Jack has been helping expats relocate in Ecuador for a long time - check him out for all of your Ecuador needs. http://journeymanjack.com/

PRO TRAVEL SERVICES - Would You Like to Retire Early Abroad Like a Pro? - http://www.gringogoodsamaritans.com/p/blog-page_6.html

Live your Best Life now! We believe in living the lifestyle you desire to live EARLY rather than delaying your life plans until your later retirement years. People often tell us they really like our perspective on retirement, current events and other newsy bits. We hope you do too. Be safe-take care!

Heaven Ministries - Marriage and Health Ministry - http://www.heavenministries.com/ Publications by Heaven Ministries Marriage Bookstore - https://www.lulu.com/spotlight/heavenministries

Do You Love an Alcoholic? Allow us to offer encouragement. We've been there and done that and now we share with you the positive results of an addiction healed and a marriage saved! The Alcoholism Trap - https://goo.gl/35S45w


Detach from an Alcoholic Spouse - https://goo.gl/mvjHn9

Keywords
president trumpcommunismpropagandamexico presidentecuador crimeecuador assinationsamlo mexico
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Garrison Vance
SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

Garrison Vance
Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Garrison Vance
We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I&#8217;m Preparing for the Worst

We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I’m Preparing for the Worst

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy