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It's time to talk about toilet quarantine | Dot Connector with David Icke | Ickonic
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131 views • January 09, 2022
Laughter is vital in these bizarre times so take a look at this clip from the latest episode of The David Icke Show - Dot Connector. Quarantining in a toilet - it doesn't get more clownish than that.
Watch the full episode only on www.Ickonic.com/DotConnector
https://www.banned.video/
Ickonic
Watch the full episode only on www.Ickonic.com/DotConnector
https://www.banned.video/
Ickonic
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