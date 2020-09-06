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Chicken Tractor Update 2020
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125 views • September 06, 2020
We’ve taken an old Combine and repurposed it to be used as a tow tractor to pull our Chicken Mobile throughout the pastures.
Enhanced with duals, on-board feed storage, refrigerator, lights, and cameras, this has cut the labor time and compaction to the pasture.
A special thanks to FACT (Food Animal Concerns Trust), who helped us achieve this project. www.foodanimalconcernstrust.org/farmer
Enhanced with duals, on-board feed storage, refrigerator, lights, and cameras, this has cut the labor time and compaction to the pasture.
A special thanks to FACT (Food Animal Concerns Trust), who helped us achieve this project. www.foodanimalconcernstrust.org/farmer
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