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8/12/2021 -- New Large M7.5 Earthquake with possible Tsunami threat! 2nd this week..!
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101 views • August 12, 2021
Check for Tsunami threats as the possible wave spreads : https://tsunami.gov
check the buoys, not that they matter since they're all off up the coast of South America: https://www.ndbc.noaa.gov/
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
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Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
check the buoys, not that they matter since they're all off up the coast of South America: https://www.ndbc.noaa.gov/
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
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