Miles Guo: I have only one mission in my life, which is to take down the CCP

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5/21/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Although the CCP gave the shares of Founder Group held by Beijing Zhengquan Holdings to the National Council for Social Security Fund founded by Dai Xianglong, I don’t care about it at all. Because I have only one mission in my life, which is to take down the CCP