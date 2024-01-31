Create New Account
Incredibly Corrupt Country: Ukranian Officials Accused of Stealing $40 Million in War Funds
Patrick Bet David | "Incredibly Corrupt Country" - 5 Ukranian Officials Accused of Stealing $40 Million in War Funds. A mere drop in the bucket.  Patrick Bet-David, Adam Sosnick, Tom Ellsworth and Vincent Oshaa discuss the 5 Ukranian officials who were arrested for stealing $40 million in war funds.


WATCH THE FULL EPISODE: https://youtube.com/live/2_BmAUuTNag

