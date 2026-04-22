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Head of DOGE California Doubles Down on Nick Shirley Findings - Jenny Rae Le Roux | FOC Show
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On the Flyover Conservatives Show, we sat down with Jenny Rae Le Roux, Head of CAL DOGE and congressional candidate, to break down the explosive fraud findings tied to Nick Shirley’s California investigations. She explains what’s really happening behind the hospice scandal, why California’s political machine is scrambling, and how oversight failures have opened the door to massive abuse of taxpayer dollars. Jenny also shares why she believes California can be turned around, what’s at stake for the future of the state, and why this fight matters for the entire nation.
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Jenny Rae Le Roux
WEBSITE: https://jennyraeca.com
CAL DOGE: https://www.reformcalifornia.org/campaigns/doge-california
X: https://x.com/jennyraeca
Jenny Rae Le Roux is the Executive Director of CAL DOGE and a candidate for Congress in California’s 47th District in Orange County. She is a business leader and CEO who previously led Management Consulted, and she has become a prominent voice calling out government waste, corruption, and fraud in California. Jenny first gained statewide political attention during her run for California governor and now focuses on reform, accountability, and restoring opportunity in the state.
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𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢
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𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦
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𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:
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Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com
Follow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShow
Jenny Rae Le Roux
WEBSITE: https://jennyraeca.com
CAL DOGE: https://www.reformcalifornia.org/campaigns/doge-california
X: https://x.com/jennyraeca
Jenny Rae Le Roux is the Executive Director of CAL DOGE and a candidate for Congress in California’s 47th District in Orange County. She is a business leader and CEO who previously led Management Consulted, and she has become a prominent voice calling out government waste, corruption, and fraud in California. Jenny first gained statewide political attention during her run for California governor and now focuses on reform, accountability, and restoring opportunity in the state.
-------------------------------------------
𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢
► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com
► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com
► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com
► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.com
Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -
https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/
-------------------------------------------
𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs
🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives
🧑💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
-------------------------------------------
► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch
► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com
► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -
www.fernvalleysoap.com
Promo Code: FLYOVER
-------------------------------------------
𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:
The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyover
The Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.com
Conspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.com
The Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com
-------------------------------------------
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
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