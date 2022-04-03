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Como Usar o MaGrav, Missangas do Alekz /// How to Use MaGrav, Alekz Beads - Part 2
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2 views • April 03, 2022
Extraído do "Special Knowledge Seekers Energy Teaching August 11 2015 / Do original começa em 37min 05seg e termina em 1hrs 53min - Este vídeo foi compartilhado no Ensinamento Brasileiro do dia 14 de Janeiro de 2022,
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Excerpt from Special Knowledge Seekers Energy Teaching August 11 2015 / From the original video it starts at the mark of 37min 05sec and it ends at 1hr 53min - This video was shared on the Friday Teaching of January 14, 2022.
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Conheça a Nova Ciência do Plasma, desenvolvida pelo Físico Nuclear M. T. Keshe, através do Ethos da Fundação Keshe.
Saiba mais!
• Site da Fundação Keshe
https://keshe.foundation/
• Grupo Telegram Oficial do Brasil
https://t.me/keshe_brasil
• Perfil da Comunidade Brasileira da Fundação Keshe no Instagram:
https://instagram.com/keshebrasil?utm...
• Canal YouTube da Fundação Keshe
https://bit.ly/YouTube_KFSSI
• Wiki da Fundação Keshe
https://en.kfwiki.org - inglês
• Grupo Oficial no Facebook
Keshe Foundation Língua Portuguesa ( KFSSI)
https://bit.ly/FB_GrupoKeshePT
• Perfil da Comunidade Brasileira da Fundação Keshe no TikTok:
http://tiktok.com/@keshebrasil
----------
Excerpt from Special Knowledge Seekers Energy Teaching August 11 2015 / From the original video it starts at the mark of 37min 05sec and it ends at 1hr 53min - This video was shared on the Friday Teaching of January 14, 2022.
__________
Conheça a Nova Ciência do Plasma, desenvolvida pelo Físico Nuclear M. T. Keshe, através do Ethos da Fundação Keshe.
Saiba mais!
• Site da Fundação Keshe
https://keshe.foundation/
• Grupo Telegram Oficial do Brasil
https://t.me/keshe_brasil
• Perfil da Comunidade Brasileira da Fundação Keshe no Instagram:
https://instagram.com/keshebrasil?utm...
• Canal YouTube da Fundação Keshe
https://bit.ly/YouTube_KFSSI
• Wiki da Fundação Keshe
https://en.kfwiki.org - inglês
• Grupo Oficial no Facebook
Keshe Foundation Língua Portuguesa ( KFSSI)
https://bit.ly/FB_GrupoKeshePT
• Perfil da Comunidade Brasileira da Fundação Keshe no TikTok:
http://tiktok.com/@keshebrasil
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