scabelum.com

Luis de Miguel entrevista a Teresita Dussart. Ex corresponsal en Moscú, Bruselas, Zurich para medios franceses. Amplia experiencia en el sector de la investigación privada como experta de financiamiento del terrorismo.
Conserva un pie en el periodismo a traves de tribunas sobre temas relativos al transhumanismo, efectos de la dictadura sanitaria, ideología de género y la desvinculación del homo sapiens de sus determinismos biologicos. (21 de abril 2023)
