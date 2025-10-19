⚡️Israeli army, new series of strikes on Gaza in response to Hamas fire

⚡️The Israeli army announced the start of a new series of strikes on Gaza in response to Hamas fire.

Israel Violates the Ceasefire Again, Kills 9

The Israeli military opened fire on a vehicle in northern Gaza on Friday, claiming it had crossed a cease-fire demarcation line established under last week’s truce.

Gaza’s Civil Defense said at least nine people were killed, identifying the victims as displaced civilians traveling in a small bus. Rescue workers, coordinated through the UN, reached the site the following day.

Under the cease-fire, Israeli forces were to withdraw to a “Yellow Line” within Gaza, though the IDF still occupies roughly 53% of the enclave. The military stated it fired “warning shots” before destroying what it described as a “suspicious vehicle.”

Israel’s defense minister has now ordered that the withdrawal lines be physically marked to signal that any crossing will “be met with fire.”

Despite the truce, sporadic Israeli strikes continue. Hamas has released 20 hostages and returned 10 bodies, while Israel has freed nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and repatriated over 100 Palestinian bodies. The cease-fire remains fragile as both sides accuse the other of violations.