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This was a coup effort by the Hillary Clinton campaign | George Papadopoulos | 'The Count'
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103 views • May 22, 2022
George Papadopoulos and Jenna Ellis react to the bombshell revelations about the Hillary Clinton campaign and the 2016 Election - Via Newsmax's 'The Count.'
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