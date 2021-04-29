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Australian Gov Documents: Vaccine is a Poison Distributed by UN Chief of Biological Weapons
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2499 views • April 29, 2021
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References:
https://www.wa.gov.au/government/publications/public-health-act-2016-wa-instrument-of-authorisation-authorisation-supply-or-administer-poison-sars-cov-2-covid-19-vaccine-australian-defence-force-no2-2021
https://www.wa.gov.au/sites/default/files/2021-03/210324-Authorisation-197-to-supply-or-prescribe-a-poison-%28Number%203%29.pdf
https://www.legislation.gov.au/Details/F2020L00017/3774190e-54d7-49c4-a587-4283ad28a250
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/AndrewRobertson(doctor
)
https://www.tga.gov.au/structure
https://archive.org/details/briefhistoryoffu0000atta_d9i2/page/234/mode/2up?q=nightmare
References:
https://www.wa.gov.au/government/publications/public-health-act-2016-wa-instrument-of-authorisation-authorisation-supply-or-administer-poison-sars-cov-2-covid-19-vaccine-australian-defence-force-no2-2021
https://www.wa.gov.au/sites/default/files/2021-03/210324-Authorisation-197-to-supply-or-prescribe-a-poison-%28Number%203%29.pdf
https://www.legislation.gov.au/Details/F2020L00017/3774190e-54d7-49c4-a587-4283ad28a250
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/AndrewRobertson(doctor
)
https://www.tga.gov.au/structure
https://archive.org/details/briefhistoryoffu0000atta_d9i2/page/234/mode/2up?q=nightmare
Keywords
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