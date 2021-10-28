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Love & Other Biblical Drugs #7: How To Acquire A Wife Or Make Peace With The One You Got...
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31 views • October 28, 2021
Arranged marriages were the norm for most of man history. It was the best practice for making a match since the parents had the best possible experience having gone through the process themselves. And loving the children the most. And having their best interest at heart. Today the man usually picks and this is a disaster because he chooses his wife in lustful passions led by his second head which has no brain. Today the only tool to rely on is the women's intuition.
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