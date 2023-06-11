Arson Driven Wildfires Being Used As Catalyst For Canadian FEMA - Problem Reaction Solution

During the most catastrophic forest fires in all of Canadian history, experienced local firefighters are being side-lined. Retired forestry technician Peter MacIsaac, put together an experienced team of firefighters with over two hundred years of experience. He contacted the government and offered to volunteer their support. But they were denied.
While the government lets Canada burn, they blame Climate Change. But other than all the fires, nothing significant has changed. And the massive amount of wildfires just started a few years ago. So what happened?
🎥 Watch: June 7, 2023 All Of South Quebec Simultaneously Erupted In Flames - Greg Reese, reporting for InfoWars
On Rumble https://rumble.com/v2sqn7m-june-7-2023-all-of-south-quebec-simultaneously-erupted-in-flames.html
On Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/0675b40d-c526-42f8-9cb6-e63eab64b280
