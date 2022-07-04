Oleksandr Bastrykin Commented on his Proposal to Establish an International Tribunal for Ukraine - Similar to the Nuremberg Tribunal, but for the Donbass. 070322

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Oleksandr Bastrykin commented on his proposal to establish an international tribunal for Ukraine.
◾️Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia Alexander Bastrykin, while at the X St. Petersburg International Legal Forum, commented on the decision to establish a military tribunal for Ukraine.
◾️The politician said that now work is underway to create an international tribunal with the participation of foreign states over war crimes of the Ukrainian military.