Dark Day, Jan 6, & 9/11 Waymarks Of Prophecy. Judgment Of The Living Sealed & Confirmed For SDAs

The September 11 attacks of 2001, in addition to being a unique act of terrorism, constituted a media event on a scale not seen since the advent of civilian global satellite links. The September 11 attacks, commonly known as 9/11, were four coordinated Islamist terrorist suicide attacks carried out by al-Qaeda against the United States in 2001. Nineteen terrorists hijacked four commercial airliners, crashing the first two into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City and the third into the Pentagon (headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense) in Arlington County, Virginia. The fourth plane crashed in rural Pennsylvania during a passenger revolt. The September 11 attacks killed 2,977 people, making it the deadliest terrorist attack in history. In response to the attacks, the United States waged the multi-decade global war on terror to eliminate hostile groups deemed terrorist organizations, as well as the foreign governments purported to support them.





Your data, the U.S. government and the 'new American surveillance state'. Your exact location, what apps you use, the last thing you bought online. Your data is for sale – and the U.S. government is buying it. Today, On Point: What you need to know about the shadowy world of data collection.





Secrets, Surveillance, and Scandals: The War on Terror’s Unending Impact on Americans’ Private Lives





‘Panic made us vulnerable’: how 9/11 made the US surveillance state – and the Americans who fought back





Why Kamala Harris Must Break the Cycle of Unlawful and Abusive Government Surveillance





End Mass Surveillance Under the Patriot Act





9/11’s ramifications on free speech and government surveillance





US Capitol secured, 4 dead after rioters stormed the halls of Congress to block Biden’s win

Liz Cheney’s secret discussions with Jan. 6 witness absolutely merit investigation. For the record, the call from the Committee on House Administration’s Subcommittee on Oversight for the Justice Department to investigate evident witness tampering by ex-Rep. Liz Cheney is not “revenge” — it’s basic “good government.”





The committee’s report cites evidence that Cheney (R-Wyo.), as vice chairman of then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s select committee on the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, secretly reached out to a star witness, Cassidy Hutchinson, and proceeded to coach her testimony without her lawyer’s knowledge.





GOP report recommends Liz Cheney be criminally investigated over Jan. 6 work





Ashli Babbitt, Jan. 6 insurrectionist portrayed as martyr by some, had violent past









Family of woman shot during January 6 Capitol riot sues US government, seeking $30 million





Romney: Despite Trump's win, Jan. 6 will be remembered as 'a very dark day in American history'





'Darkest day' -Politicians speak on anniversary of U.S. Capitol attack





Trump vows to pardon Jan. 6 defendants on Day One





Pope Francis says it is 'not right' to identify Islam with violence

This article is more than 8 years old. Leader of the Catholic church says all religions have a ‘small fundamentalist group’ and that faith was not the only cause of terrorism





Pope Urges End to Fundamentalism, Terror





Fundamentalist Terrorism Result of 'Deviant Religion': Pope Francis





Islamic terrorists massacre 150 in Burkina Faso









New video and documents revive questions about Saudi role in 9/11 attacks. The video was recorded by a Saudi national who has been the focus of years of investigation due to his association with two of the hijackers who crashed a plane into the Pentagon.





At Least Two Saudi Officials May Have Deliberately Assisted 9/11 Hijackers, New Evidence Suggests. Newly revealed information also raises questions about whether the FBI and CIA mishandled or downplayed evidence of the kingdom’s possible ties to the plotters.





Putin apologizes over ‘tragic’ Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash





