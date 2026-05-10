UFOs: Angel Or Fallen Angel Disclosure Day?

Are we witnessing Angels or Demons in our skies in 2026?

Is this a biblical disclosure or disinformation?

Do you have questions about recent UFO, fallen angel and alien sightings? Dr. Michael Heiser and the Bible have some answers that your pastor will never preach.

Drop by our fellowship around 3:00 PM every Sabbath/Saturday at 1536 Minnehaha Ave. West St. Paul MN 55104 (by Snelling and Hamline Univ.). We discuss demons, shadow dancing and sleep paralysis too.

Michael Heiser Annunaki, Watchers, Serpentine Beings & The Netherworld in Ancient Text https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e6hPmrwPvLs

Joni Lamb & Joseph Z’s Recent FAILED PROPHECY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3iyoTbJtVWI

The Stadium Rebecca Sterling

https://youtu.be/G5sAyz_bUJk?si=VE8E8LFPAIIh-D7y