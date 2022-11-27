Russell "Texas" Bentley: If Russia Loses in Ukraine It's the End of the Multipolar World

Russell "Texas" Bentley discusses American Empire and the war in Ukraine. He considers Moscow's invasion and Special Military Operation (SMO) to have been carried out in self-defense given NATO's longstanding goal of destroying Russia. After the 2004 color revolution and 2014 coup Kiev became a U.S. puppet state. Russell warns that what the U.S. Empire has done abroad will now be done to Americans at home as the U.S. has become a fascist oligarchy. Russians have been wondering why Moscow has implemented certain "Great Reset" measures (e.g. QR Code passports) but Russell believes Russia is truly fighting the New World Order. Despite clear evidence of U.S. biolabs in Ukraine, the West is able to sweep that under the rug because they are winning the information war, but Russia is trying to win with the truth. If Russia loses in Ukraine it loses credibility and the dreams of the multipolar world go down the drain.





About Russell "Texas" Bentley

Russell Bentley is a former Texan who holds passports from Russia, the USA and the Donetsk People's Republic. Russell came to Donbass in 2014 and served in the VOSTOK Battalion and XAH Spetsnaz Battalion through 2015. He then transitioned into the Information War, as a writer and video reporter, countering Western propaganda about the situation in Ukraine and Donbass. He currently works as an accredited war correspondent in the DPR, is married and lives in a small house with a big garden, 5 Km from the frontline in the ongoing Donbass War.





