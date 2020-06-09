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THEY CAN'T STOP THIS INFORMATION !!! DR RASHID BUTTAR
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116 views • June 09, 2020
For the actual science regarding wearing a facemask, visit https://www.askdrbuttar.com/facemask
For more resources and information, visit https://www.AskDrButtar.com/Ask
Special Thanks to Success Archive
Why Did The Media Not Talk About This | Dr Rashid A Buttar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hoKym...
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We have UNDERCOVER FOOTAGE IT’S TIME TO MAKE THIS PUBLIC |Dr Rashid Buttar|
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hch33...
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Dr Rashid Buttar THEY WILL BAN THIS IMMEDIATELY! (URGENT) PLEASE SHARE NOW
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y3DCA...
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Dr Rashid Buttar Your Life Depends on this information Please Share
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DC4XG...
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Dr. Rashid Buttar URGENT! Full Disclosure From INSIDE| HR 6666 IS COMING!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F-7UK...
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Dr Rashid Buttar The SHOCKING REVELATION the Media won’t talk about SHARE before they Censor this!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k-b5U...
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The Long Anticipated Part 6 of "Covid-19 Conspiracy?” Series: Episode 4 of 4 | Dr Rashid A Buttar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mvBzM...
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Covid-19 Virus Conspiracy? Truth About Corona Virus: Part 1- Dr. Rashid A. Buttar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jZ3rh...
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Rashid A. Buttar, DO, FAAPM, FACAM, FAAIM: Dr. Rashid A. Buttar received his undergraduate degree from Washington University in St. Louis with a double major in Biology and Theology at age 21, and then attended medical school at the University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences, College of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery in Des Moines, Iowa, graduating with his medical degree at age 25. He trained in General Surgery and Emergency Medicine and served as Brigade Surgeon for 2nd Infantry Division, Republic of South Korea, and later as Chief of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Moncrief Army Community Hospital at Ft. Jackson in Columbia, South Carolina while serving in the US Army.
Dr. Buttar became an Eagle Scout at the age of 14, becoming the youngest person in the US to get his Eagle that year, and made the list for promotion to Major in the US Army at the age of 28, becoming the youngest person to make the list for Major that year in the US Army just prior to finishing his service in the Armed Forces. During his military career, Dr. Buttar had the privilege of serving with and being attached to the 2nd Infantry Division, the 101st Air Assault Division and the 5th Special Forces Group. Dr. Buttar is board certified and a Diplomate in Clinical Metal Toxicology and Preventive Medicine, is board eligible in Emergency Medicine and has achieved fellowship status in three separate medical organizations (Fellow of the American College for Advancement in Medicine, Fellow of the American Academy of Preventive Medicine, and Fellow of the American Association of Integrative Medicine).
Dr. Buttar now serves as the Medical Director for the Centers for Advanced Medicine with clinics on the east and west coast. The Centers specialize in the treatment and needs of patients refractory to conventional treatments and who have failed the standard approach to their disease process. With a special emphasis on the interrelationship between environmental toxicity and the insidious disease processes and the “up-regulation” of the immune system, the Center has attracted patients from 89 different countries suffering from autism, cancer, heart disease, stroke and many other conditions too numerous to list.
#DrRashidAButtar #AdvancedMedicine #WeChangeTheWorld
To see Dr. Buttar's full CV, go to http://www.drbuttar.com/meet-the-prov...
To learn more and find additional resources, follow the links below:
https://www.facebook.com/DrRashidAButtar
https://www.instagram.com/drbuttar
https://twitter.com/drbuttar
https://www.DrButtar.com
https://www.AdvancedMedicine.com
https://www.advancedmedicineconferenc...
https://www.centersforadvancedmedicin...
The 9 Steps to Keep the Doctor Away: Simple Actions to Shift Your Body and Mind to Optimum Health for Greater Longevity - https://www.The9Steps.com
by Rashid A. Buttar, DO, FAAPM, FACAM, FAAIM
Best Selling Author of the Wall Street Journal, USA Today and Amazon Best Selling Book, now an International Best Seller, translated into multiple languages and recipient of the Eric Hoffer Book Award and the AMESPA Book of the Year Award.
For more resources and information, visit https://www.AskDrButtar.com/Ask
Special Thanks to Success Archive
Why Did The Media Not Talk About This | Dr Rashid A Buttar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hoKym...
------------------------------------------------------------------
We have UNDERCOVER FOOTAGE IT’S TIME TO MAKE THIS PUBLIC |Dr Rashid Buttar|
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hch33...
------------------------------------------------------------------
Dr Rashid Buttar THEY WILL BAN THIS IMMEDIATELY! (URGENT) PLEASE SHARE NOW
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y3DCA...
------------------------------------------------------------------
Dr Rashid Buttar Your Life Depends on this information Please Share
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DC4XG...
------------------------------------------------------------------
Dr. Rashid Buttar URGENT! Full Disclosure From INSIDE| HR 6666 IS COMING!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F-7UK...
------------------------------------------------------------------
Dr Rashid Buttar The SHOCKING REVELATION the Media won’t talk about SHARE before they Censor this!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k-b5U...
------------------------------------------------------------------
The Long Anticipated Part 6 of "Covid-19 Conspiracy?” Series: Episode 4 of 4 | Dr Rashid A Buttar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mvBzM...
------------------------------------------------------------------
Covid-19 Virus Conspiracy? Truth About Corona Virus: Part 1- Dr. Rashid A. Buttar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jZ3rh...
------------------------------------------------------------------
Rashid A. Buttar, DO, FAAPM, FACAM, FAAIM: Dr. Rashid A. Buttar received his undergraduate degree from Washington University in St. Louis with a double major in Biology and Theology at age 21, and then attended medical school at the University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences, College of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery in Des Moines, Iowa, graduating with his medical degree at age 25. He trained in General Surgery and Emergency Medicine and served as Brigade Surgeon for 2nd Infantry Division, Republic of South Korea, and later as Chief of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Moncrief Army Community Hospital at Ft. Jackson in Columbia, South Carolina while serving in the US Army.
Dr. Buttar became an Eagle Scout at the age of 14, becoming the youngest person in the US to get his Eagle that year, and made the list for promotion to Major in the US Army at the age of 28, becoming the youngest person to make the list for Major that year in the US Army just prior to finishing his service in the Armed Forces. During his military career, Dr. Buttar had the privilege of serving with and being attached to the 2nd Infantry Division, the 101st Air Assault Division and the 5th Special Forces Group. Dr. Buttar is board certified and a Diplomate in Clinical Metal Toxicology and Preventive Medicine, is board eligible in Emergency Medicine and has achieved fellowship status in three separate medical organizations (Fellow of the American College for Advancement in Medicine, Fellow of the American Academy of Preventive Medicine, and Fellow of the American Association of Integrative Medicine).
Dr. Buttar now serves as the Medical Director for the Centers for Advanced Medicine with clinics on the east and west coast. The Centers specialize in the treatment and needs of patients refractory to conventional treatments and who have failed the standard approach to their disease process. With a special emphasis on the interrelationship between environmental toxicity and the insidious disease processes and the “up-regulation” of the immune system, the Center has attracted patients from 89 different countries suffering from autism, cancer, heart disease, stroke and many other conditions too numerous to list.
#DrRashidAButtar #AdvancedMedicine #WeChangeTheWorld
To see Dr. Buttar's full CV, go to http://www.drbuttar.com/meet-the-prov...
To learn more and find additional resources, follow the links below:
https://www.facebook.com/DrRashidAButtar
https://www.instagram.com/drbuttar
https://twitter.com/drbuttar
https://www.DrButtar.com
https://www.AdvancedMedicine.com
https://www.advancedmedicineconferenc...
https://www.centersforadvancedmedicin...
The 9 Steps to Keep the Doctor Away: Simple Actions to Shift Your Body and Mind to Optimum Health for Greater Longevity - https://www.The9Steps.com
by Rashid A. Buttar, DO, FAAPM, FACAM, FAAIM
Best Selling Author of the Wall Street Journal, USA Today and Amazon Best Selling Book, now an International Best Seller, translated into multiple languages and recipient of the Eric Hoffer Book Award and the AMESPA Book of the Year Award.
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