The Age of Attributism and Human Competency

We've entered the "Age of Attributism," obsessed with surface-level traits & utility instead of deeper essence. This hollow pursuit paves the way for transhumanism, aiming to merge man with machine. The antidote? Cultivating genuine human virtue, competence, and spirit.
