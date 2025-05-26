BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Barbara Lamb on Hybrids and the Prime Directive - Part 3 of 4
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
129 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
111 views • 1 day ago

Hybrid ET Human Beings

• Barbara introduces the topic of ET human hybrids, explaining their creation through the combination of human and extraterrestrial genetics.

• She describes the process of hybridization, including the removal of fetuses from human mothers and their growth in extraterrestrial tanks.

• Barbara discusses the role of human mothers and fathers in raising hybrid children and the emotional responses of parents to their hybrid offspring.

• She shares examples of hybrids living on spacecraft and the occasional visits of hybrids to their human parents.

• Barbara emphasizes the importance of hybrids in the extraterrestrial agenda and their potential role in humanity's future.

Barbara Lamb's Work and Future Plans

• Barbara mentions her book for children, "Kids Adventures with ET Friends in Space," and its role in helping children understand their experiences.

• They talk about the potential for more schools and workshops for star kids and the need for better recognition and support for these children.

• Barbara expresses her hope for continued collaboration and the importance of raising awareness about extraterrestrial beings and their impact on humanity.


Barbara's YouTube channel is at

https://www.youtube.com/@barbaralambetregressions3682


And her website is https://barbaralambregression.com/


Barbara's books at https://www.amazon.com/s?k=barbara+lamb


Join our Meetup and be in our Zoom videos. https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact

Our Univesity Galacticus website is https://universitygalacticus.org/


Please do download any of my videos and copy them to your own channels to spread the word.


All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "Click here for Playlists" and scroll down.


Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/


My website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

https://vk.com/brianruhe


MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe

My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07

https://www.instagram.com/brianaruhe/

Keywords
aliensufoshybridsstarseedsgreysmantisbarbara lamb
