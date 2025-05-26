Barbara Lamb on Hybrids and the Prime Directive - Part 3 of 4

Hybrid ET Human Beings

• Barbara introduces the topic of ET human hybrids, explaining their creation through the combination of human and extraterrestrial genetics.

• She describes the process of hybridization, including the removal of fetuses from human mothers and their growth in extraterrestrial tanks.

• Barbara discusses the role of human mothers and fathers in raising hybrid children and the emotional responses of parents to their hybrid offspring.

• She shares examples of hybrids living on spacecraft and the occasional visits of hybrids to their human parents.

• Barbara emphasizes the importance of hybrids in the extraterrestrial agenda and their potential role in humanity's future.

Barbara Lamb's Work and Future Plans

• Barbara mentions her book for children, "Kids Adventures with ET Friends in Space," and its role in helping children understand their experiences.

• They talk about the potential for more schools and workshops for star kids and the need for better recognition and support for these children.

• Barbara expresses her hope for continued collaboration and the importance of raising awareness about extraterrestrial beings and their impact on humanity.





