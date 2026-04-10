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Radical Shift: NYC Using YOU TAX DOLLARS for Youth Transgender Care
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Is New York City becoming the capital of radical ideology? In this video, Nate Friedman exposes the latest move by the Mamdani administration. While the city faces a massive budget gap, Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the City Council have moved forward with a $3.5 million contingency fund specifically to subsidize transgender care for youth. This comes at a time when major hospitals like NYU Langone and Mount Sinai have attempted to pull back from these procedures under federal pressure, yet NYC is stepping in to ensure your tax dollars fill the gap. Is this a public service, or a socialist attempt to subvert traditional American values and parental rights? We break down the budget, the new Mayor’s Office of LGBTQIA+ Affairs, and what this means for the future of New York. Don't forget to Like, Subscribe, and Share if you believe in fiscal accountability #transgenderyouth #NYC #natefriedman

Keywords
governmentnew york city politicszohran mamdanimayor mamdaninyc budget 2026taxpayer funded transgender care3 million gender fundnyc mayors office of lgbtqia affairsyouth gender care controversy
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy