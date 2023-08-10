Create New Account
Michigan Voter Fraud
Son of the Republic
Massive Voter Fraud In Michigan

* We all know the 2020 election was rigged.

* More evidence keeps coming to light.

Seth Keshel, former Army Captain and Afghanistan veteran, joins us to discuss the bombshell report on Michigan election fraud in 2020.

* Local police in Muskegon County MI raided a massive voter fraud operation.

* The FBI subverted that investigation — and once again let real criminals go unpunished.


The Stew Peters Show | 10 August 2023

https://rumble.com/v36bhbd-fbi-subverts-voter-fraud-investigation-in-michigan-2020-police-raid-uncover.html

