Michigan Voter Fraud

Massive Voter Fraud In Michigan
* We all know the 2020 election was rigged.
* More evidence keeps coming to light.
* Seth Keshel, former Army Captain and Afghanistan veteran, joins us to discuss the bombshell report on Michigan election fraud in 2020.
* Local police in Muskegon County MI raided a massive voter fraud operation.
* The FBI subverted that investigation — and once again let real criminals go unpunished.
The Stew Peters Show | 10 August 2023
https://rumble.com/v36bhbd-fbi-subverts-voter-fraud-investigation-in-michigan-2020-police-raid-uncover.html
