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CONTROLLED COLLAPSE Of Supply Chain! - They Want People DESPERATE! - MASS Depopulation!
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1445 views • October 05, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the clear collapse of the supply chain by governments around the world as people are pushed out of jobs for not having a jab while others are paid more to stay at home anyways. This leads to massive tremors in the supply chain as employment shortages stop the flow of goods and services internationally.
As we see a clear path to supply chain collapse, this organized attempt to push people to their knees is also leading to massive livestock kill offs. 120,000 pigs are set to be slaughtered and thrown away due to lack of transport as inflation skyrockets and meat prices become unaffordable for most businesses and individuals. When this happens, people become desperate. When people become desperate they can be controlled and the cause of the problem (the state) can come to the rescue and create more problems.
This is in perfect timing for climate lockdowns and carbon credits added to social credit scores that of course also include the jab.
In this video, we break down the economic casualties of this obviously coordinated attempt to sink the supply chain, the grid and bring in climate lockdowns as food is rationed and price fixing becomes abundant.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the clear collapse of the supply chain by governments around the world as people are pushed out of jobs for not having a jab while others are paid more to stay at home anyways. This leads to massive tremors in the supply chain as employment shortages stop the flow of goods and services internationally.
As we see a clear path to supply chain collapse, this organized attempt to push people to their knees is also leading to massive livestock kill offs. 120,000 pigs are set to be slaughtered and thrown away due to lack of transport as inflation skyrockets and meat prices become unaffordable for most businesses and individuals. When this happens, people become desperate. When people become desperate they can be controlled and the cause of the problem (the state) can come to the rescue and create more problems.
This is in perfect timing for climate lockdowns and carbon credits added to social credit scores that of course also include the jab.
In this video, we break down the economic casualties of this obviously coordinated attempt to sink the supply chain, the grid and bring in climate lockdowns as food is rationed and price fixing becomes abundant.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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