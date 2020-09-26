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Global Alert News - #268 - Dane Wigington
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61 views • September 26, 2020
GeoEngineeringWatch.org...One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday Sept. 26, 2020.
Dane speaks of more national companies closing more stores. More airline bail-outs, and the creation of more fiat money which further destroys the economy. Also, news on military movements, bio-collapse, CV19 story collapsing, climate warfare, + fires.
Dane speaks of more national companies closing more stores. More airline bail-outs, and the creation of more fiat money which further destroys the economy. Also, news on military movements, bio-collapse, CV19 story collapsing, climate warfare, + fires.
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