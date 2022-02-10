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Key US-Canada Trade link clogged as demonstrating truckers show no sign of backing down
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141 views • February 10, 2022
WION.
Canadian truckers have vowed to prolong anti-vaccine protests against the government. Meanwhile, the key US-Canada Trade link has been clogged.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ct2RUC6H5nA
Canadian truckers have vowed to prolong anti-vaccine protests against the government. Meanwhile, the key US-Canada Trade link has been clogged.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ct2RUC6H5nA
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