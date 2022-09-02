IAEA Head Announces that Organization will Maintain a Permanent Presence at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. - 090122

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◾️IAEA head announces that organization will maintain a permanent presence at Zaporizhzhia NPP
IAEA General Director Grossi pointed out that instead of a temporary presence of employees of the international agency, the representatives would stay at the nuclear power plant for a long period of time. Rafael Grossi also noted that it was difficult for the mission to get to the plant — earlier the IAEA positively assessed the work to protect the inspectors.
IAEA employees will remain at ZNPP:
▪️ 2 employees of the organization will remain at ZNPP on a permanent basis.
▪️ 6 will stay there for a few more days - they specialize in nuclear security.