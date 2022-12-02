Political Trial of Anti-Communist Pastor Paweł Chojecki

It is a common misconception that the evil communist empire fell decades ago. In reality, anti-freedom ideology and practice of communism are anything but defeated.

In this interview with The New American, evangelical pastor Paweł Chojecki shares details of the criminal case brought against him by the state of Poland. The pastor stands accused of criticizing President Andrej Duda for his pro-communist policies and for pointing out Catholic dogmas that, in the eyes of Chojecki, are incompatible with the Bible. The Polish government, said the pastor, routinely restricts people’s ability to exercise their God-given rights, and his trial is yet another example of this horrendous injustice.

Pastor Chojecki is the founder of the New Covenant Church and the creator and editor-in-chief of Against the Tide TV, which is the best news source to follow the pastor’s case.

To contact the relevant Polish officials in favor of the dismissal of charges against Pastor Chojecki, visit The John Birch Society’s action alert

https://oneclickpolitics.global.ssl.fastly.net/messages/edit?promo_id=13129





For more great content, visit TheNewAmerican.com