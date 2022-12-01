5G – energy saver or energy guzzler? | www.kla.tv/24277

The mobile network operators emphasize that 5G saves an enormous amount of energy. However, there are solid arguments that the 5th generation of mobile communications does not bring any advantage in terms of energy consumption.



👉 https://kla.tv/24277





▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬



Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en



▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -

Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en





▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





5G and the power consumption

https://www.5g-anbieter.info/strom/5g-strombedarf.html





What 5G has to do with our climate

https://schutz-vor-strahlung.ch/news/was-5g-mit-unserem-klima-zu-tun-hat/





Flyer: Internet with 5G booster: Goodbye to climate targets!

https://stop5gwettswil.ch/pdf/FRQ_flyer_strombedarf_a5_WEB_de-1.pdf