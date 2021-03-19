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How To Increase Tissue Oxygen Levels - Step One
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90 views • March 19, 2021
How pH controls oxygen levels. How most people are becoming progressively more acidic the older they get. How using certain calcium supplements that can alkalize the body can also cause calcium building in the joints and soft tissues. How to use certain foods and food concentrates to shift the pH into the alkaline direction.
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