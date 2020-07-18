ΣΧΕΣΕΙΣ ΕΚΚΛΗΣΙΑΣ-ΠΟΛΙΤΕΙΑΣ, ΑΝΑΘΕΩΡΗΣΙΣ ΣΥΝΤΑΓΜΑΤΟΣ, ΣΥΜΦΩΝΙΑ ΑΡΧΙΕΠΙΣΚΟΠΟΥ-ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ_04_12_2018

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Η ουσία είναι μια. Όσο και να επιχειρούν να απομειώσουν τη σημασία της Εκκλησίας, οι ανιστόρητοι και οι πολέμιοι της, το μόνο που καταφέρνουν είναι να αναζωπυρώνουν την επιθυμία για γνώση και αποκατάσταση της ιστορικής αλήθειας από το πραγματικό ποίμνιο.