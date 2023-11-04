Current Calamity In The World Is The Final Warning To The Lost !!!

#jesus #bible #gospel #church





Galatians 6:6-9

King James Version

6 Let him that is taught in the word communicate unto him that teacheth in all good things.

7 Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.

8 For he that soweth to his flesh shall of the flesh reap corruption; but he that soweth to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap life everlasting.

9 And let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not.





