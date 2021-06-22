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The End of Time: 1. General Introduction
Self-Government
Self-Government
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67 views • June 22, 2021
World Video Bible School (WVBS)
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Entire program is available at
http://video.wvbs.org/program/the-end-of-time-a-study-of-the-book-of-revelation/
"The End of Time" program takes you through a chapter by chapter study of the book of Revelation. Gary McDade teaches the book of Revelation which for many can be a difficult book to understand because of the symbols, apocalyptic literature and many of the misconceptions brought on by Premillennialist doctrine. In addition, there are over 30 beautiful illustrations that will help you to better visualize the symbolism in this book.

This program includes 24 video lessons that take you on an in-depth study of Revelation, the last book in the Bible.


Exodus 25:31-40 New International Version (NIV)
The Lampstand https://classic.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Exodus+25%3A+31-40&;version=NIV

We need to read the Book Of Revelation Through FIST CENTURY GLASSES

Key Word OVERCOME

Understanding the Book and that is to find the KEY VERSE In the BOOK The Verse around which ALL of the other verses in the BOOK Will Seen to Pivot

11;15 Revelation 11:15 Holman Christian Standard Bible (HCSB)
The Seventh Trumpet

15 The seventh angel blew his trumpet, and there were loud voices in heaven saying:

The kingdom of the world has become the kingdom
of our Lord and of His Messiah,
and He will reign forever and ever!

Revelation 17:14 Holman Christian Standard Bible (HCSB)

14 These will make war against the Lamb, but the Lamb will conquer them because He is Lord of lords and King of kings. Those with Him are called, chosen, and faithful.”


OUT OF THE 404 VERSES THAT MAKE UP REVELATION IN 348 OF THEM, Symbolism is coming from the old testament heavily from Ezekiel,Daniel,Zechariah, (Classification of Apocalyptic Literature what dose that mean The use of Signs and Symbols TO Communicate The Message

https://video.wvbs.org/video/the-end-of-time-1-general-introduction/ The End of Time: 1. General Introduction

1) apocalyptic
2) a book of prophecy
3) a book of letters to the 7 churches of Asia

https://video.wvbs.org/video/the-end-of-time-1-general-introduction/ The End of Time: 1. General Introduction

1) apocalyptic
2) a book of prophecy
3) a book of letters to the 7 churches of Asia

(1-4 ) THE 7 CHURCHES
(5-8) THE Book with 7 SEALS
(9-14) THE 7 TRUMPETS
(15-18) THE 7 BOWLS OF WRATH
( 19-22) THE FINALE OF THE BOOK

CLEARLY ESTABLISH THAT THE BACKGROUND THE BOOK OF REVELATION IS ONE OF PERSECUTION

REVELATION WRITTEN IN AD 1896 WHEN EMPEROR WORSHIP WAS FULL-BLOWN

“Write, therefore, what you have seen, what is now and what will take place later. 20 The mystery of the seven stars that you saw in my right hand and of the seven golden lampstands is this: The seven stars are the angels[e] of the seven churches, and the seven lampstands are the seven churches.
Keywords
americagodjesuschristianchristianityprophecyjewschurchlord
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