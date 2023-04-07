Yevgeniy Prigozhin Confirmed 'Wagner' Fighting for the Railway Station in Bakhmut - ENG SUBS

Yevgeniy Prigozhin confirmed "Wagner" fighting for the railway station in Bakhmut

Multiple reports coming, Russian ground force and paratroopers are protecting flanks of the Bakhmut while Wagner are engaging central areas

It should be remembered that he is talking about Bakhmut Central station, not to be confused with Bakhmut 1 station that already being taken a few days ago.

Couple of days ago, he said, Surovokin was the head of Bakhmut operation.









