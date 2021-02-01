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You Have Not Been Abandoned, Think Shadow Government! (X22 Report)
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310 views • February 01, 2021
X22 Reports
Ep. 2392b - Slings & Arrows, You Have Not Been Abandoned, Think Shadow, Pain!
Trump and the patriots are now appearing weak, the [DS]/MSM should be in confident and strong but with everything they are doing it looks more like panic. When do you play the Trump card, when the [DS]/MSM believe they hold the winning hand. GEORGE sends out a message, slings and arrows. We are not abandoned. Shadow government, pain is coming, why would Durham add additional prosecutors on to his staff in Dec 2020.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Ep. 2392b - Slings & Arrows, You Have Not Been Abandoned, Think Shadow, Pain!
Trump and the patriots are now appearing weak, the [DS]/MSM should be in confident and strong but with everything they are doing it looks more like panic. When do you play the Trump card, when the [DS]/MSM believe they hold the winning hand. GEORGE sends out a message, slings and arrows. We are not abandoned. Shadow government, pain is coming, why would Durham add additional prosecutors on to his staff in Dec 2020.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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