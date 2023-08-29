Happy New Day Inspirational Message 8.29.23!

Today, my oracle cards layout are comprised of 5 Earth cards
and 2 Fire (Spirit) cards and they reflect the ancient wisdom that we seem to
simply forget waking each and every day to look at the new day with “Beginners Eyes.” Please, watch today’s
message as I share even more. Please, enlighten others by sharing!
Learn the simple and practical and improve your life. JOIN my Evolution of You gathering!
STARTING SOON! JOIN! https://robertnovak.com/eoy-live/
Raise Your Frequency by Doing This Guided Meditation
https://insighttimer.com/robertnovak/guided-meditations/i-am-gaining-higher-frequencies-of-love-light-and-divinity
My website: https://robertnovak.com/
Advancing Life through God's Inspiration Oracle Deck: https://robertnovak.com/product/advancing-life-oracle-cards/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.