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TUCKER CARLSON 12/22/2020
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89 views • December 23, 2020
3+TRILLION STIMULUS BILL (MOST OF IT TO FOREIGN NATIONS WHO DON'T LIKE US FOR WALLS TO BLOCK ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS. (These are many of the same people who will TEAR DOWN OURS!) Also to spread WOKEISM to the rest of the world. AND MORE! Senate candidate Warnock a careless driver. VIDEO here!
Last 10 minutes is Lou Dobbs segment on Zuckerberg's ELECTION INTERFERENCE!
Last 10 minutes is Lou Dobbs segment on Zuckerberg's ELECTION INTERFERENCE!
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