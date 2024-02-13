Transformation

Holt euch euer "mehr sein" zurück..! Ihr seit viel mehr, als euch bewusst ist.
Es ist ein schleichender Krieg im Gange, bei dem es um die Kontrolle des Bewusstseins auf allen Ebenen in einer beispiellosen Schlacht an Zentralisierung und Akkumulation von Macht geht, die unumwunden auf die Entmündigung, Demütigung und Verdummung seiner Opfer abzielt, in der uns eine utopische Welt vorgegaukelt wird, die es so überhaupt nicht gibt.
MOYO Film - Videoproduktion
Musik:
Daughtry - Radioactive (GREAT Imagine Dragons Cover)
Großer Dank an die Unterstützer und oder Mitstreiter:
Cae sar Deutsch, Andrea Cenci, Markus Möller, Paul Breuer, Radio Emergency, Odin der flachen Erde, Terraherz, dieZuversicht, Hatice, Dr. Matthias Kleespies, Kulturstudio, ODD TV, noicon, YtEmoji, vegan&lecker, systemprotest und viele mehr...
It is not intended to proclaim copyrights - the information is free for educational purposes of humanity only
