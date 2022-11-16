King Charles Windsor Roman Empire Serpent Seed - Part 3

This last video in this series covers the horrific serial killers in the Windsor bloodline. I made this video short because it's not a pleasant topic to cover, but we need to be aware of this because the last Beast of Revelation has the same type of desire towards humans. It's incomprehensible to me how people can be so depraved. I actually did not like covering this topic but felt it was necessary. I caution anyone who is squeamish not to watch this video. It's not for the faint of heart.
In order to go see Jeanette's SRA testimony, here video is at this link: https://www.bitchute.com/video/tTvr6f07aQxq/
For the Complete King Charles Series visit my web page at: https://kasialovesgod.wixsite.com/vaxbeastmark/king-chalres-house-of-windsor
