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****WE HAVE BEEN LIED TO****HERB FREEDOM WEBSITE*****
The W.O.R.K.
The W.O.R.K.
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60 views • April 27, 2022
We finally have a website of information on herbs and ailments. All glory and praise to The Most High Ahayah and Yashaya Christ. We encourage you to visit website and other platforms for information. Will be posting more information on website etc., as The Most High gives and leads us to. As always if you don't know Christ we encourage you to turn to him while there is still time. Scriptures says in Act 2:38 Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Yashaya (Jesus) Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Spirit. Repent and pray to Yashaya Christ, get baptized, and ask him to bring you together with true brothers and sisters in the truth that is likeminded. He will lead you where and who he wants you to join with. Be prepared spiritually, mentally, physically (store up real foods, water etc,) for the terrible times we are living in right now. Stay out of the Satanic Pagan Church system.....they are leading millions if not billions to HELL. Pray and love one another no matter what color, nationality, or race, for this is the way of Christ. Love all of you true brothers and sisters in the way of the true doctrine of Christ. We pray for you all. Pray for us. Blessings Shalawam.:)))

Here's website and platforms
https://herbfreedomgenesis.wordpress.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/samaria
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0FtaNJ2NqSCQ/

HERB FREEDOM YOUTUBE CHANNEL
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkcZWG80IJLr0-a58y3G3WQ
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healthlifereligion
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy