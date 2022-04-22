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Military correspondents of the FAN conducted Aerial Photography of the Industrial Complex "Azovmash". Mariupol, Ukraine. - 042222
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70 views • April 22, 2022
Military correspondents of the FAN conducted aerial photography of the industrial complex "Azovmash"
The facility, which became the site of a violent confrontation between the Nazis and the forces of the special operation of the Russian Federation, now looks abandoned.
The enterprise was liberated on Wednesday, April 20, during work to clean up the buildings of the industrial zone. Thus, one of the largest industrial facilities in the DPR came under the control of the RF Armed Forces and the People's Republic.
The facility, which became the site of a violent confrontation between the Nazis and the forces of the special operation of the Russian Federation, now looks abandoned.
The enterprise was liberated on Wednesday, April 20, during work to clean up the buildings of the industrial zone. Thus, one of the largest industrial facilities in the DPR came under the control of the RF Armed Forces and the People's Republic.
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