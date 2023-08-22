Create New Account
Consistent prayer is a dialogue with GOD!
PRB Ministry
Published Tuesday

1Thess lesson #126. The Believer who is advancing in God's plan has an open dialogue with GOD through worship, Bible Study, communication and prayer which is also seen in application of Bible Doctrine. Stand strong in the devil's world, keep your fellowship aligned with GOD! 

godjesus christbible studychristianityspiritual warfareend times

