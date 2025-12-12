EXPOSED: Minnesota’s Multi-Billion-Dollar Fraud Network w/ Jon Justice

See exclusives at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

Political analyst and commentator Jon Justice joins the program to break down the rapidly expanding multi-billion-dollar fraud scandal unfolding in Minnesota. We examine how certain Somali-run networks exploited government welfare programs, how sophisticated money-moving pipelines sent funds overseas — including to regions with known terrorist activity — and how clan-based political structures have influenced enforcement and oversight.

We also address the rise of FGM (female genital mutilation) within affected communities, the systemic failures allowing these abuses to continue, and much more. This is a deep investigation into a scandal with national security implications — and the political forces working to keep it quiet.

