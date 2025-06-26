GALACTIC WISDOM CONFERENCE - Second Day -- Why did Trump Really bomb Iran??!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hello Friends! Day two of the Galactic Wisdom Conference – Discussion with psychic medium Dr. Carolyn White and myself on why Trump really ordered the bombing of Iran, with war as a way to reduce the Earth’s population. The Conference is still available at www.galacticwisdomconference.com For only $25 you can listen to some of the world’s most famous scientists, psychics, and healers on how we can all make this world a much better and happier place! But we will never create a better planet if we are fighting all the time, so I hope a way for peace can be found for this beautiful Earth! Ted, Out of this World Radio, www.outofthisworldreadings.com www.tedmahr.com