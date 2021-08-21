© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Georgia Power Solar Program
Follow
0
Share
Report
2 views • August 21, 2021
Solar Surge will teach you all about being energy independent and how to set up your home to run off-the-grid during an emergency. We empower families to take control of their energy generation and storage so that they will never be left in the dark without electricity.
In this video, Joe explains how the solar net-metering program work in Georgia with Georgia Power. He also explains how a battery can be used to maximize solar self-consumption in areas where net-metering is not available. Georgia Power has hit its net-metering cap for the time being.
*FREE eBook* Built to Survive - https://tinyurl.com/y6bgluhv
-- CONNECT WITH US --
Website: https://www.solarsurge.net/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/unitedsolarsurge/
Rumble: https://www.rumble.com/unitedsolarsurge/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/solarsurge
-- LINKS --
Georgia Power Behind-the-Meter Solar: https://www.georgiapower.com/company/energy-industry/energy-sources/solar-energy/solar/solar-buy-back.html
In this video, Joe explains how the solar net-metering program work in Georgia with Georgia Power. He also explains how a battery can be used to maximize solar self-consumption in areas where net-metering is not available. Georgia Power has hit its net-metering cap for the time being.
*FREE eBook* Built to Survive - https://tinyurl.com/y6bgluhv
-- CONNECT WITH US --
Website: https://www.solarsurge.net/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/unitedsolarsurge/
Rumble: https://www.rumble.com/unitedsolarsurge/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/solarsurge
-- LINKS --
Georgia Power Behind-the-Meter Solar: https://www.georgiapower.com/company/energy-industry/energy-sources/solar-energy/solar/solar-buy-back.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.