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Sri Chinmoy in Japan 2006
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0 view • January 13, 2021
A little more than one year before his passing spiritual teacher Sri Chinmoy (1931-2007) visited Japan, one of his most favorite countries. This video brings you the highlights of this journey: a concert in front of the Kamakura Buddha statue "Daibutsu" combined with an exhibition of his artwork and a concert at the Hiroshima Memorial. Total length: 1:25 h. Produced by kedarvideo.
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