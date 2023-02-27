Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russian "Lancets", Kamikaze UAV compilation
246 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

🇷🇺🇺🇦 "Lancets", of course, is one of the main discoveries of the past year, which continues  with it's unique shots of the destruction of Ukrainian artillery.

In February alone, and only by these Russian-made kamikaze drones, almost 40 units of Ukrainian artillery of various types were destroyed in the direction of Kremennaya. More than two divisions.

Source @Intel Slava Z

Keywords
compilationkamikaze uavrussian lancets

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket