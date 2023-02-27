Russian "Lancets", Kamikaze UAV compilation

🇷🇺🇺🇦 "Lancets", of course, is one of the main discoveries of the past year, which continues with it's unique shots of the destruction of Ukrainian artillery.

In February alone, and only by these Russian-made kamikaze drones, almost 40 units of Ukrainian artillery of various types were destroyed in the direction of Kremennaya. More than two divisions.

Source @Intel Slava Z

