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The Baghdadi "DNA Test" Was Done BEFORE The Raid By The SDF Using His Underwear
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13 views • October 30, 2019
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.
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* * *
US Military Envisions Broad Defense of Syrian Oilfields
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/10/28/us-military-envisions-broad-defense-of-syrian-oilfields/
Syrian Democratic Forces say Baghdadi's underwear was DNA tested before raid
https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-mideast-crisis-baghdadi-sdf/syrian-democratic-forces-say-baghdadis-underwear-was-dna-tested-before-raid-idUKKBN1X7227
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/oct/28/doubts-over-trump-dramatic-account-baghdadi-raid
Russian Patrol Comes Under Turkish Mortar Attack In Northern Syria
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/russian-military-convoy-targeted-turkish-shelling-northern-syria
Syrian and Turkish Armies in Deadly Border Clash
https://aawsat.com/english/home/article/1967186/syrian-and-turkish-armies-deadly-border-clash
House approves Turkey sanctions in rare bipartisan rebuke of Trump
https://thehill.com/policy/defense/467986-house-approves-turkey-sanctions-in-rare-bipartisan-rebuke-of-trump
U.S. concerned at 'dangerous situation in northeast Syria' - envoy
https://af.reuters.com/article/worldNews/idAFKBN1X82C6
#Syria #Turkey #Baghdadi
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Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
Try The SuperChat Alternative Where YouTube Does Not Get A Cut:
https://streamlabs.com/ryancristian
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Or try our new BitBacker page to contribute regularly with cryptocurrency:
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Bitcoin Donations: 3HybuDuvH4x5uJHemgc7EW4ms2nz3F8Gah
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Litecoin Donations: MX3T2kYvzfD4mNS4VNSyXFgY4abhUJC5ff
Bitcoin Cash Donations: qqsef23980qu5nlk2dj7s7ezwedl4fmy2gl2mxp9dp
What to help create change? Join us on Discord and share your ideas:
https://discord.gg/yMRR6Af
Check out our TLAV Radio Station, WKUP "The Shift"
www.wkup.live
Subscribe on iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-last-american-vagabond/id1121126451?mt=2
Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:
http://www.feedblitz.com/f/?Sub=906867
* * *
US Military Envisions Broad Defense of Syrian Oilfields
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/10/28/us-military-envisions-broad-defense-of-syrian-oilfields/
Syrian Democratic Forces say Baghdadi's underwear was DNA tested before raid
https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-mideast-crisis-baghdadi-sdf/syrian-democratic-forces-say-baghdadis-underwear-was-dna-tested-before-raid-idUKKBN1X7227
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/oct/28/doubts-over-trump-dramatic-account-baghdadi-raid
Russian Patrol Comes Under Turkish Mortar Attack In Northern Syria
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/russian-military-convoy-targeted-turkish-shelling-northern-syria
Syrian and Turkish Armies in Deadly Border Clash
https://aawsat.com/english/home/article/1967186/syrian-and-turkish-armies-deadly-border-clash
House approves Turkey sanctions in rare bipartisan rebuke of Trump
https://thehill.com/policy/defense/467986-house-approves-turkey-sanctions-in-rare-bipartisan-rebuke-of-trump
U.S. concerned at 'dangerous situation in northeast Syria' - envoy
https://af.reuters.com/article/worldNews/idAFKBN1X82C6
#Syria #Turkey #Baghdadi
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
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