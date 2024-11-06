BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Go Vote on Election Day Like Your Future Depends On It...Because It Does!
The Appearance
The Appearance
90 views • 6 months ago

MAILBAG SHOW 11.05.2024


RUSSIA/U.S. ON BRINK ON DIRECT MILITARY CONFLICTS

1-https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/russia-and-us-are-allegedly-on-the-brink-of-direct-military-conflict/ss-AA1tlwcY

2-https://insiderpaper.com/us-russia-on-brink-of-direct-conflict-lavrov-warns/

3-https://x.com/BRICSinfo/status/1852369445244588196


U.S. WARNS IRAN OF SEVERE CONSEQUENCES...

https://americanmilitarynews.com/2024/11/us-warns-iran-of-severe-consequences-for-any-new-attacks/


RUSSIA'S DEPLOYMENT OF N. KOREAN TROOPS...

https://americanmilitarynews.com/2024/11/russias-deployment-of-north-korean-troops-dangerous-and-destabilizing-austin-says/


FRAUDULENT MAIL BALLOT REQUEST FORMS FOUND

https://www.mcall.com/2024/10/30/fraudulent-mail-ballot-request-forms-found-in-monroe-county-da-says/


EARLY VOTE SHOCKER

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/10/mi-early-vote-shocker-election-integrity-data-analysts/


THE SCRUBBING OF THE INTERNET

https://brownstone.org/articles/they-are-scrubbing-the-internet-right-now/


Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on Brighteon…

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/playlists?page=1


Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL 32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK 74571-0317


Chuck Wilson

Email: [email protected]


newsdreamsshowchristianityprayerprophecyeventswarinternetelectionsrequestscommentaryquestionscurrentvisionsanswerstestimoniesaugusto perezmailbag
