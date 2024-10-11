Tesla unveiled driverless taxis & a bus, with no steering wheel or pedals - part 2 of 3

Tesla unveiled driverless taxis and a bus. They have no steering wheel or pedals at all.

The presentation in California was held by Elon Musk.

The robotaxi is called "Cybercab," will cost less than $30,000, charge wirelessly and will be "10 to 20 times safer" than human-driven cars, Musk said.

Tesla already has 50 of these cars and wants to begin "fully autonomous, unsupervised" driving in Texas and California next year using existing models, and then move into mass production by 2027.

The driverless passenger transport is called "Robovan", it can accommodate up to 20 people and can be converted to carry cargo.

Musk also showed humanoid robots Optimus again, which can do different tasks. The price is 20-30 thousand dollars, but there is no time frame for sale.